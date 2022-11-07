Teaching respect for Papatuanuku

REPORT: CAS SAUNDERS / PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Making a song and dance to save the planet, waste warrior, educator and musician Waste Free Wanda (Anna van Riel), was at Dunedin City Libraries on Saturday to teach Otepoti youth to respect and protect Papatuanuku.

As part of the colourful show, Wanda taught the children alternative ways to reduce paper use and single-use plastics in their home, such as wrapping presents in fabric flags donated by Dunedin’s Stitch Kitchen.

"Working on a waste-free world", Wanda had the children participate in her interactive show, which took inspiration both in costuming and dance from the jazzercise of the ’80s and ’90s.

Her story featured a young girl called Wanda from the fictional town of Hakuparuparu, which had become overwhelmed by its own plastic waste.

She taught about the idea of a "Refusilator", an invention to help dispose of single-use plastics, except her town could not find a way to power the device.

Through the guidance of her teacher Mrs Polymer and knowledge of local legend The Crystal of the Pakuharuharu — the lost tribe from the town — she embarked on her mission to rid her town of plastic pollution, and power the Refusilator once again.

Waste Free Wanda will keep fighting for the earth when she returns to the region for another show in Waikouaiti tomorrow at the East Otago Events Centre.