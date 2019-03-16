Terror accused was member of South Otago gun club

A bomb disposal robot arrives as police investigate a property at Somerville Street. Photo: Getty Images

The man facing a murder charge over a Christchurch terror attack is a member of a South Otago gun club and practised shooting at its range.

It has also been revealed, the man who has been named as Brenton Harrison Tarrant, lived in Dunedin since at least 2017 and has been described by residents as both quiet and someone who liked to talk about his travels.

A spokesman for Bruce Rifle Club, which is based near Milton, confirmed to the Otago Daily Times Tarrant is a member of the club and practised shooting at its range.

Police outside an address in Somerville St Dunedin. Photo: ODT

He said he did not have time to comment further, but said the club was assisting police with its investigation.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed this morning the 28-year-old man accused of murder, believed to be "the primary perpetrator", was a Dunedin resident.

She said he had been in and out of New Zealand “sporadically”.

"This individual has travelled around the world, with sporadic periods of time spent in New Zealand. They were not a resident of Christchurch, in fact they were currently based in Dunedin at the time of this event," she said.

It was earlier confirmed he was an Australian citizen.

Brenton Harrison Tarrant, whose address was given as Andersons Bay in Dunedin, made an appearance from custody at Christchurch District Court.

The man said in a manifesto published on social media before the attack he originally planned to target Dunedin's Al Huda Mosque.

This comes as a Somerville St, where police are investigating a "location of interest" in connection to the attack, continues to be cordoned off, with a bomb squad arriving just before 10am.

A person who worked at South Dunedin gym the man frequented said he had been a member since October 2017. She had never heard of him raising his views about muslims.

The attack was a massive shock to members of the gym.

"It's just so crazy. You wouldn't expect something like this."

She said she talked to him reasonably regularly as part of her job.

The man liked to talk about his travels and was often overseas, including a recent trip over the Christmas break.

The man had a strange accent, which she described as sounding like an upper class English accent, with an Australian twang.

A Somerville St resident, who did not want to be named, said he lived a few houses away from the accused and often saw him working out at a South Dunedin gym.

The resident said the man kept to himself and when they did talk the man said it was only briefly.

It was not known if he lived by himself in the Somerville St property.

Other residents on the street said they had seen pictures of the man and his car online and recognised him as a neighbour.

However, they said they did not know him.

Ms Ardern said the 28-year-old man carried a category A gun license and the purchasing of weapons began in December 2018.

"He was able to legally acquire the guns he bought."

Ms Ardern said the fact that the individual got a gun license raises questions.

“While the national grapples with a form of anger and grief we have not experienced before, we are seeking answers," Ardern said.

“We are all grieving together.”

With NZME