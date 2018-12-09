Sunday, 9 December 2018

Thunder, hail warning for Dunedin, Balclutha

    By John Lewis
    MetService is warning of the possibility of thunderstorms and hail about Dunedin and Balclutha this afternoon.

    Daytime heating, together with wind convergence about eastern Otago, will help generate showers and a moderate risk of isolated thunderstorms during this afternoon and this evening.

    These thunderstorms, if they occur, could bring localised heavy rain of 10mm to 20 mm per hour and small hail.

    There is also a low risk of thunderstorms extending to north Otago. 

