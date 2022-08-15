Trains to emerge from hibernation

Dunedin Railways will be running at least two chartered journeys per week for cruise ship passengers over the summer. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Dunedin Railways is set to welcome international tourists this summer once again.

Limited passenger services have been run since late 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but the return of cruise ships to Dunedin from October 26 will also mean more train journeys.

At least two chartered journeys per week are set to run for cruise ship passengers over the summer, with an additional day of journeys each month aimed at the local community.

Chairman Keith Cooper said the Dunedin Railways team was excited to share Otago’s "iconic" scenery.

"We are pleased to have planned a schedule of cruise ship charters as a way to respond to the return of international tourists within the confines of the company’s reduced capacity, and reduce the financial burden of the company’s hibernation," Mr Cooper said.

Dunedin Railways journeys will take cruise ship passengers to either Waitati or Hindon, showcasing Otago coastal scenery and the Taieri Gorge respectively.

Monthly services aimed at the local market would be similar to the Trains Not Planes services of the past two summers, he said, and the company would also operate its popular Santa Express train in mid-December.

Dunedin Railways would be recruiting a small number of staff to support its summer operations in the coming weeks, Mr Cooper said..

The Dunedin City Council would consider an options paper on the future of Dunedin Railways in time for the Annual Plan.

Staff Reporter