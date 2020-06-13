Trial piles being driven on SH88 next week

"Trial piling" work will be conducted in Dunedin’s Blanket Bay next week, as part of the State Highway 88 (Dunedin to Port Chalmers) safety improvements project.

NZ Transport Agency senior project manager Jason Forbes said good progress was being made on the project, which included completing the final leg of the shared path from St Leonards to Port Chalmers.

"In preparation for the final boardwalk planning phase, we need to carry out some trial piling work in Blanket Bay, adjacent to Curles Point."

He said the trial would start on Monday, weather permitting, and was expected to take three to five days.

"Public access to Curles Point will be affected, but the crews will do their best to maintain access wherever they can," Mr Forbes said.

Road users heading to and from Port Chalmers might also have short delays because trees were being felled between Sawyers and Careys Bays next Tuesday, between 8am and 5pm.

He urged drivers to take extra care and build in extra time for their travel through the area.