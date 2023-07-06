Tributes after community board member dies

Brian Miller. Photo: ODT Files

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich has acknowledged the contribution of Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board member Brian Miller, who has died.

Mr Miller was a long-serving board member first elected in 1995, and who subsequently served three more terms from 2001–2004, 2010–2013 and 2019 to the present.

He was also a member of the working party overseeing development of Te Puna o Whakaehu.

Mr Radich described Mr Miller as a "passionate advocate" who was full of enthusiasm and vigour.

“Mr Miller was one of those local community leaders who never left you in any doubt about his views, and who had a knack for capturing the community’s attention, including in his election campaigns."

Mr Miller's death would be felt by his loved ones, his colleagues and the wider Mosgiel-Taieri community.