Tropical Forest is stage set for TV episodes

Code Fun television show ‘‘little critter’’ co-presenter Maisie Devlin holds a tropical butterfly while being photographed for television and the Otago Daily Times at Otago Museum’s Tropical Forest yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Tropical butterflies, tarantulas and the Otago Museum’s Tropical Forest will feature in the next series of the preschool television show Code Fun.

In this show, made for TVNZ, musical genius Rozzie and her yellow robot sidekick Digi explore and experiment to learn the basics of computer coding and digital technology.

The show’s first series was screened last year and the next 30-episode series, now being filmed, is expected to screen on TV2 about June-July this year.

Yesterday’s filming will create two episodes for the new series, the butterflies being filmed in the morning and tarantulas in the afternoon.

Code Fun introduces computational thinking and coding concepts to young children so they reach school with a basic understanding of how coding works.