Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Tropical Forest is stage set for TV episodes

    By John Gibb
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Code Fun television show ‘‘little critter’’ co-presenter Maisie Devlin holds a tropical butterfly...
    Code Fun television show ‘‘little critter’’ co-presenter Maisie Devlin holds a tropical butterfly while being photographed for television and the Otago Daily Times at Otago Museum’s Tropical Forest yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    Tropical butterflies, tarantulas and the Otago Museum’s Tropical Forest will feature in the next series of the preschool television show Code Fun.

    In this show, made for TVNZ, musical genius Rozzie and her yellow robot sidekick Digi explore and experiment to learn the basics of computer coding and digital technology.

    The show’s first series was screened last year and the next 30-episode series, now being filmed, is expected to screen on TV2 about June-July this year.

    Yesterday’s filming will create two episodes for the new series, the butterflies being filmed in the morning and tarantulas in the afternoon.

    Code Fun introduces computational thinking and coding concepts to young children so they reach school with a basic understanding of how coding works.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter