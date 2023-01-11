Truck, EV crash in central Dunedin

Fire and Emergency personnel at the scene of the crash on the corner of Princes St and Police St this morning. Photo: Christine O'Connor

Emergency services have attended a crash between a truck and an electric vehicle in central Dunedin.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews from Dunedin and Willowbank stations were called to the crash at the intersection of Princes St and Police St about 10.05am today.

All occupants of the vehicles were out on arrival and the scene was left in the hands of police and ambulance, the spokeswoman said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said an ambulance attended but was not required.

