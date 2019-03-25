Truck's trailer loses wheel on motorway

Police were called this afternoon after a truck's single-axle trailer lost a wheel on Dunedin's northern motorway.

A spokeswoman said one of the lanes had been blocked on State Highway 1, between Pine Hill Rd and Waitati Valley Rd.

Emergency services were called at 2.35pm.

Meanwhile, emergency services were called after a falling tree brought down power lines in the Fairfield area this afternoon.

Police were called to put a cordon in place at the north end of McMaster Rd about 2.30pm, after reports of lines down.

Around 3.30pm a police spokeswoman said Fire and Emergency New Zealand were still at the scene.

