Diesel spill after truck crash on motorway

A diesel spill from a truck crash forced a lane of Dunedin's northern motorway to be closed this afternoon.
Emergency services were called about 2.30pm after a small truck crashed into a barrier on State Highway 1, between Pine Hill Rd and Waitati Valley Rd.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said diesel which spilled on the road from a generator on the trailer was cleaned up by the fire service.
A police spokeswoman said one of the lanes had been blocked.
No one was injured; however, the front of the truck was damaged.
Meanwhile, emergency services were called after a falling tree brought down power lines in the Fairfield area this afternoon.
Police were called to put a cordon in place at the north end of McMaster Rd about 2.30pm, after reports of lines down.
Around 3.30pm a police spokeswoman said Fire and Emergency New Zealand were still at the scene.