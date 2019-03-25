Monday, 25 March 2019

Updated 4.47 pm

Diesel spill after truck crash on motorway

    By Elena McPhee
    A diesel spill from a truck crash forced a lane of Dunedin's northern motorway to be closed this afternoon.

    Emergency services were called about 2.30pm  after a small truck crashed into a barrier on State Highway 1, between Pine Hill Rd and Waitati Valley Rd.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said diesel which spilled on the road from a generator on the trailer was cleaned up by the fire service.

    A police spokeswoman said one of the lanes had been blocked.

    No one was injured; however, the front of the truck was damaged.

    Meanwhile, emergency services were called after a falling tree brought down power lines in the Fairfield area this afternoon.

    Police were called to put a cordon in place at the north end of McMaster Rd about 2.30pm, after reports of lines down.

    Around 3.30pm a police spokeswoman said Fire and Emergency New Zealand were still at the scene.
     

