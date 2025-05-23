Firewood stacking funds boys’ sports trips

King’s High School students Siaki Ramsay (left), 16, and Nantei Teweti, 15, about to stack a pile of firewood yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Stacking wood is giving a group of King’s High School students an education in one of life’s biggest lessons.

The students are stacking wood in the community for $50 to $100 to fundraise for their sports trips.

King’s director of sport Rod Bannister said by doing the work, the boys could earn the money to fund their trips instead of just getting sponsorship.

"It’s the same as life: they’ve got to work to get the benefits."

The initiative allowed the boys who could not afford big trips to continue playing sport and represent their school at a national level around the country.

A staff member would join the boys and work with them as well.

"It’s actually really cool for teams ... there’s a bit of banter and all that stuff.

"It’s just good."

On average, the boys were stacking piles that were about 5cum of wood at a time.

He said the response from the community and social media was "massive" and the school had received about 30 jobs.

"It’s kind of a bit bigger than we thought.

"We thought ‘Oh yeah, we’ll help a few of the boys’ and all of a sudden ... your phone’s ringing all the time."

The school had firewood companies calling and asking for help because the boys were providing such a good service.