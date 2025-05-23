Gentle giant to play 50th game

Highlanders prop Saula Ma’u charges forward during the Super Rugby Pacific match against Crusaders at Forsyth Barr Stadium last month. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

We all might have to revisit our preconceptions about tighthead props.

Saula Ma’u fits part of the mould.

He is a massive man who could shunt a mountain sideways.

But the Highlanders bookend is a big softy, really.

He is a quietly spoken, gentle character who had to choke back the emotion when talking about his family and what it means to bring up 50 games for the Highlanders when they play the Crusaders in Christchurch tonight.

"Yeah, it means a lot to my family because I came over from Tonga when I was young, when I was 15," he said.

"I’m trying not to get too emotional.

"I know my family are so happy that I’m getting my 50 games this week.

"I know that they want to be there on the weekend to watch my game, but they’ve been watching me from back home, calling me after every game."

The 25-year-old made his debut from the bench against the Hurricanes in 2022.

"There was a lot of nervous emotion throughout the whole week, but I just tried not to think about the game too much before the game.

"My first carry, I was running into Ardie Savea, so yeah, it was good."

Oomph.

"I still get nervous before every game.

"All the boys know that before the games, I’ll spew up in the bathroom."

Ma’u will pack down against All Black prop Tamaiti Williams. They are familiar with each other from schoolboy rugby in Auckland.

In prop years, Ma’u is a teenager. His best years are ahead of him.

"There’s a lot of room for my game to improve. Obviously, trying to nail my role, which is set-piece, scrumming, line-outs and just working hard on my game in general."

Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph has backed Ma’u this season. He has been his preferred starting tighthead.

"He’s obviously a very big man, very dedicated to wanting to be a really good rugby player. He’s still learning.

"He’s a tidy prop. Those guys don’t come good till they’re about the end of their late 20s, so he’s got a lot to learn and a lot of potential.

"But playing 50 games in such a short amount of time is a real credit to him. And I think he’s got a big future ahead."

Ma’u will have to share the limelight with a couple of Crusaders who are also notching milestones.

Veteran halfback Mitch Drummond will register his 150th game for the club, and Dallas McLeod will start from the bench in his 50th match.

The Highlanders (19 points) will be desperate to wrestle as many points from the game as possible in order to avoid the wooden spoon, while the Crusaders (41 points) are still jockeying for pole position going into the playoffs.