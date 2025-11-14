Tunnel Beach track back after year

Phase one repairs to Dunedin’s Tunnel Beach track have been completed and the popular walkway will reopen today. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

More than a year after being extensively damaged, Dunedin’s "spectacular" Tunnel Beach track will officially reopen today.

The popular local and tourist attraction has been closed since October last year, when a heavy weather event caused large slips which covered the track and made several sections unstable.

Department of Conservation coastal Otago operations manager Gabe Davies said the repair work was being done in two phases — the first of which was now complete, which meant the track was safe and accessible again.

He said phase one focused on removing large amounts of slip material, stabilising slip areas above the track, clearing drains and improving the drainage and water management on the track.

A mammoth resurfacing of the track was also completed, which involved more than 140 tonnes of gravel being spread and compacted.

"Tunnel Beach is one of Dunedin’s best short walks, providing access to spectacular coastal views within a short drive of the city centre.

"We’re pleased to have it safely reopened in time for summer, giving people another incredible place to go naturing along Dunedin’s epic coastline."

Along with having the track reopened, he said one of the most encouraging aspects of the repair work was seeing fragile coastal vegetation on the headland beginning to regenerate.

The iconic Tunnel Beach walk.

"This headland is cloaked in coastal turf — a community of low-growing plants that has evolved to survive in one of the harshest environments on Earth.

"This micro-sized habitat also supports a variety of invertebrates, including beetles and species of moth that have evolved to jump because it’s too windy to fly.

"Prior to the track’s closure, repeated trampling by walkers going off-track was damaging this vulnerable ecosystem. The closure gave the turf and plants a great chance to revive.

"Now the track is open again, we’re encouraging people to keep to the paths and admire nature from behind the barriers."

The Dunedin City Council has now reopened access to the road and the carpark.

Mr Davies said the Green Hut Track group — a volunteer community group — assisted Doc by delivering 160 hours of work on other Doc tracks around the region, which meant the Doc team could focus on the Tunnel Beach track.

"Having the support of the community and partner organisations, has been integral in getting the track open once more.

"It’s been a team effort."

He said the second phase of repairs would focus on further infrastructure improvements to manage water on the track, as well as installing furniture and interpretation signs.

