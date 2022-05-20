Friday, 20 May 2022

Two cars, bus involved in South Dunedin crash

    By Wyatt Ryder
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Two people have been injured after a crash involving a bus and two cars in South Dunedin.

    A police spokeswoman said emergency services were responding to the Hillside Rd crash, which was reported to police about 1.45pm.

    The crash involved two cars and a bus, she said.

    Two cars and a bus were involved in the crash. Photo: Craig Baxter
    Two cars and a bus were involved in the crash. Photo: Craig Baxter

    Initial indications were two people who were not on the bus were injured.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Lookout Point and St Kilda attended.

    There was initially confusion regarding how many vehicles were involved and appliances from Willowbank and Dunedin attended in case the situation was worse, he said.

    Nobody was trapped and crews assisted with safety at the scene, he said.

    A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances, two rapid response units attended the scene.

    Two patients were treated in moderation conditions and one was transported to hospital, she said.

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter