Two injured in crash near Karitane

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two people are in Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries following a two vehicle crash at Hawksbury Village, near Karitane, this afternoon.
A police spokesman said police, Fire and Emergency NZ and St John Ambulance responded to the incident in Waikouaiti-Waitati Road about 3.50pm.
The road was blocked while emergency services responded.
A St John spokesman said the occupants of the vehicles were taken to Dunedin Hospital via ambulance.