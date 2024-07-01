Two injured in crash near Karitane

Two people were injured in a crash at Hawksbury Village this afternoon. Photo: Linda Robertson

Two people are in Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries following a two vehicle crash at Hawksbury Village, near Karitane, this afternoon.

A police spokesman said police, Fire and Emergency NZ and St John Ambulance responded to the incident in Waikouaiti-Waitati Road about 3.50pm.

The road was blocked while emergency services responded.

A St John spokesman said the occupants of the vehicles were taken to Dunedin Hospital via ambulance.