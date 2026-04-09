Two seriously injured as Portobello Rd reopens after crash

Emergency services attend a car accident on Portobello Rd near Glenfalloch late this afternoon. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Two people have been taken to hospital in a serious condition from a two-vehicle crash which blocked Portobello Road for a period this afternoon.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said two ambulances and two rapid response units responded to the crash near Glenfalloch Gardens.

"Three patients were assessed at the scene, with two transported to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance in a serious condition, and one transported to hospital in a moderate condition."

The road has since re-opened, police confirmed just after 6pm.

Police were called to the scene about 4.25pm, a spokeswoman said.

Traffic management is in place and the road is blocked near Glenfalloch.