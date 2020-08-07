Friday, 7 August 2020

Two taken to hospital after Maryhill fire

    By Daisy Hudson
    Firefighters are battling a large blaze at a Dunedin house this afternoon.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said four fire crews were fighting a fire in the roof of an Oakwood Ave, Maryhill house.

    A St John spokesman said two people with smoke inhalation were being taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition. 

    Fire crews were notified at 3.25pm, he said. 

    A photographer at the scene said the fire appeared to be out by 5pm.

    A Fenz spokesman said four crews had attended the fire, and one remained at the scene shortly before 6pm.

     

