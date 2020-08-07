Two taken to hospital after Maryhill fire

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Firefighters are battling a large blaze at a Dunedin house this afternoon.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said four fire crews were fighting a fire in the roof of an Oakwood Ave, Maryhill house.
A St John spokesman said two people with smoke inhalation were being taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.
Fire crews were notified at 3.25pm, he said.
A photographer at the scene said the fire appeared to be out by 5pm.
A Fenz spokesman said four crews had attended the fire, and one remained at the scene shortly before 6pm.