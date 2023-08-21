Two treated for smoke inhalation after Mornington fire

Two people have been treated for smoke inhalation following a fire at a property on Crosby St this evening.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokeswoman said the blaze was well involved when FENZ arrived at the Mornington address.

The fire occurred within the kitchen and living room, the FENZ spokeswoman said.

Four units attended the fire and were still at the property dampening down the site.

Two people were treated by Hato Hone St John for smoke inhalation.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz