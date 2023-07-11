Uniting to care for vulnerable

Signing the Te Kāika Wellbeing Hub development agreement are (from left) Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand hospital and specialist services regional director Dan Pallister-Coward, Te Kāika board director Matapura Ellison, Te Kāika chief executive Matt Matahaere, Te Kāika board chairwoman Donna Matahaere-Atariki and Ministry of Social Development acting deputy chief executive Nadine Kilmister. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A Caversham one-stop health shop now has support from the Ministry of Social Development and Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand (HNZ) to care for Dunedin’s most vulnerable residents.

The next step in the development of the Te Kāika Wellbeing Hub was marked with the signing of a development agreement yesterday.

The proposed 2500sqm building, expected to support more than 5000 Māori, Pasifika and low-income registered families, would expand the delivery of healthcare and social services.

Located on the Ngāi Tahu-owned healthcare provider’s Caversham campus, the wellbeing hub will offer communities access and support to improve their health and wellbeing outcomes.

Te Kāika chief executive Matt Matahaere said the agreement signalled to the wider community, and at a national level, the three parties’ dedication to accessible public health.

"We’re extremely thrilled with being able to publicise our relationship with Te Whatu Ora and MSD.

"This is around the public sector with local iwi and community coming together and looking at how we can meet the needs of all whānau of Dunedin."

The agreement was significant as it showed the public sector was pulling all its resources together.

The agreement symbolised the hub’s devotion to he korowai manaaki, or "a cloak of care and support".

The ministry provided essential services and HNZ provided primary health for whānau and community, which together would meet the need of all whānau, Mr Matahaere said.

"There is a lot of talk around one-stop shop, but this is really around bringing people together and giving them their entitlements and trying to create wellbeing for whānau in the community."

tim.scott@odt.co.nz , PIJF cadet reporter