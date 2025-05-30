Unlicenced driver blew nearly three times over limit: police

Photo: ODT files

A 64-year-old Dunedin man caught driving nearly three times over the legal breath alcohol limit has never held a New Zealand driver's licence.

Acting Sergeant Matt Nicols, of Dunedin, said the man recorded a breath alcohol level of 737mcg at an impairment checkpoint in Stone St last night at about 7pm.

He had been forbidden to drive earlier this year and had never held a New Zealand driver's licence.

He admitted to having a few beers after work yesterday and was summonsed to appear in court at a later date.

His vehicle was also impounded.

Police had impairment checkpoints at Stone St and Portobello Rd last night and completed 1135 passive breath tests on drivers.

Acting Sgt Nicols said the results were significantly different from Wednesday night when only one driver recorded a breath alcohol level over 250mcg.

Last night, five drivers were caught with a breath alcohol level higher than 400mcg.

This included a 47-year-old woman who recorded a breath alcohol level of 809mcg at 5.05pm in Portobello Rd.

She had drunk some wine after work.

She was summonsed to appear in court at a later date and had her licence suspended for 28 days.

mark.john@odt.co.nz