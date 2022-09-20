Upset as funds go to non-local organisations

Funding cut from several Dunedin education providers appears to have been given to educational programme providers from outside the region.

Otago Museum, Orokonui Ecosanctuary, the Otago Peninsula Trust and Kati Huirapa Runaka ki Puketeraki all had their funding cut by the Ministry of Education in June, leaving staff stunned and bewildered, and doubting whether they could continue to run their education programmes without schools having to pay entry fees.

The ministry recently listed the successful applicants of the latest round of Enriching Local Curriculum (ELC) funding on its website.

The successful Otago organisations were the University of Otago’s New Zealand Marine Studies Centre, the Lakes District Museum and Gallery and the Dunedin City Council.

However, also included in the funded organisations for Otago were the South Canterbury Museum (Timaru District Council), Horizons Unlimited Limited (based in Christchurch) and the Department of Conservation Aoraki district office.

Those same organisations were listed to benefit the Southland region.

Otago Museum director Ian Griffin was unhappy about the way the funding was distributed because much of it was not for "local" organisations.

He said the organisations had been debriefed by the ministry and, in essence, they were told the applications were highly competitive and their bids were not as good as some others.

"I think there were so many good bids that went in, they had difficulty differentiating between them, and unfortunately several of the Dunedin ones lost out.

"I understand with limited resources, the Ministry of Education had some hard choices to make.

"But I remain disappointed at the result that the number and variety of truly local providers in our region has been reduced."

Ministry curriculum, pathways and progress associate deputy secretary Pauline Cleaver said the procurement process was competitive, and applicants who were unsuccessful had received written feedback and, on request, have had further discussions with the procurement team.

"We are unable to share this feedback publicly."

ELC funding was a new service which had replaced the previous learning experiences outside of the classroom (LEOTC), she said.

Some providers that were successful in being awarded LEOTC funding were unsuccessful in the ELC process, and several new providers, not previously supported by LEOTC, had been successful in gaining ELC funding.

Dr Griffin said there would not be another opportunity to bid for ELC funding for another three and a-half years.

The Otago Museum was now working with other unsuccessful former local providers to seek other sources of funding, and had met with local MPs David Clark and Michael Woodhouse to discuss the issue, he said.

