Wednesday, 9 June 2021

2.00 pm

Utes collide on Three Mile Hill

    By John Lewis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Emergency services at the scene of a crash at Three Mile Hill today. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    Emergency services at the scene of a crash at Three Mile Hill today. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    A person has been taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries after two utes collided on Three Mile Hill this afternoon.

    A Police spokesman said the crash happened about 1.30pm on the top end near Halfway Bush Rd.

    No other injuries were reported and the road remains open.

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter