Van repeatedly rammed car for 'unknown reason'

Police are looking for a yellow van after it was seen repeatedly ramming a car in Mornington on Saturday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 20-year-old man parked his car across the road from the Night ‘n Day in Eglington Rd, about 3.55pm, when the driver of a yellow van did a u-turn and positioned itself behind the man’s car.

"It has then driven into the 20-year-old’s vehicle multiple times, for an unknown reason."

He said police were seeking CCTV footage to get registration details from the van, so they could speak to the driver about their actions.

Fortunately, no-one was injured in the incident, he said.

