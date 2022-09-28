Vehicles towed after central city crash

A tow truck had to be called for two vehicles after a collision at a central Dunedin intersection this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the intersection of Frederick and Leith Sts about 3.25pm.

No serious injuries were reported and a tow truck had been called for both vehicles.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Frederick and Leith Sts. Photo: Craig Baxter

One lane was temporarily blocked, the spokeswoman said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said a crew attended and assisted at the scene.

A witness at the scene said the collision was between a ute and a smaller car.

An ambulance was at the scene, the witness said.