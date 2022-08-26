'Very special dog' returns to owner 20 years after burial

Talei Henare wept tears of joy when she was reunited with a pet she buried two decades ago at a Dunedin beach, following the discovery of bones which sparked a police callout this week.

Waihola resident Talei Henare said she first learned about exposed bones being found at Tomahawk Beach through an Otago Daily Times story published on Monday.

When the bones were discovered, police were called but discarded the bones in a nearby rubbish bin after discovering they were the remains of a dog.

The dog, Bear, was a King Charles Spaniel and Newfoundland cross who was buried by Ms Henare at the beach more than 20 years ago.

A police officer called her on Wednesday night to solemnly inform her the bones had been taken and crushed, but Ms Henare already had the remains back after her ex-partner had fished them out of the bin on Tuesday.

Bear had been "a very, very special dog", and was so well-loved that about 20 family members came from all over the country to pay their respects after the 9-year-old died of cancer.

Waihola resident Talei Henare with the remains of her much-loved dog Bear and his toys which were exposed after being buried for more than 20 years at Tomahawk Beach. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Bear had been buried about 1.8 metres under the surface, and it was likely recent erosion at the beach had brought his remains to the surface.

He loved the ocean and could gather his own seafood, including paua and cockles. "He could read the water better than any diver I’ve ever come across," Ms Henare said.

Bear had even taught her nephew and some other children to swim by letting them grab his tail.

It was rare for Bear to take off, but when he did they would always find him at Tomahawk Beach.

Bear would now be buried at her lifestyle block in Waihola, overlooking the water. "I’ve always wanted to have my dogs with me when I die ... and he was the last to come back to me," she said.

She was overjoyed to have his remains back, and called the completed circle "perfect".

