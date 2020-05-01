Skip to main content
Change afoot in city malls
There is a lot going on at Dunedin’s centre city malls.
Mountain Biking Otago sign ‘rehomed’ to Tokoroa
Mountain Biking Otago sign ‘rehomed’ to Tokoroa
The "Ginger Cougar" has found a new home.
Jail for ‘barbaric’ attack on pony
Jail for ‘barbaric’ attack on pony
The "barbaric" slaying of a miniature horse has forever tainted a coastal Otago township, a court has heard.
Threshold change welcomed
Threshold change welcomed
The lowering of the wage subsidy threshold has been welcomed by business in the South.
Lockdown locks lost in leap of faith
Lockdown locks lost in leap of faith
Short back and sides, sir?
Bus driver’s penalty ‘insult’ to family
Bus driver’s penalty ‘insult’ to family
The parents of a 10-year-old girl who lost both arms in a bus crash say the sentence for the driver is an insult.
New licensing committee members sought
New licensing committee members sought
The group responsible for alcohol licensing in Dunedin will soon change.
Life Matters fundraising to keep services going
Life Matters fundraising to keep services going
Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust is experiencing a "steep increase" in the number of people requesting help under Alert Level 2.
Hospitality sector keen for Level 1 changes
Hospitality sector keen for Level 1 changes
It will be up to the customer "to make sure they are looking after themselves" in Covid-19 Alert Level 1, Hospitality New Zealand says — and "business as usual" cannot come soon enough for...
Lawn checkup row led to threats of stabbing, bomb
Lawn checkup row led to threats of stabbing, bomb
A dispute over an unkempt garden led to a Mosgiel woman threatening to stab her property manager and blow up government offices, a court has heard.
'Virtually no car left’ after alcohol-fuelled crash
'Virtually no car left’ after alcohol-fuelled crash
It was "nothing short of a miracle" that a Dunedin woman and her partner survived a high-speed alcohol-fuelled crash, a judge says.
Stepping up as field and world changing
Stepping up as field and world changing
The baton of leadership for Otago Polytechnic has been passed to Megan Gibbons. Challenges facing her include flow-on effects from the Covid-19 crisis and a shake-up of vocational education but, as...
'In the path of a monster': Horse owner plagued by evil act
'In the path of a monster': Horse owner plagued by evil act
The owner of a miniature horse slain in a brutal stabbing attack is disappointed its attacker has only been jailed for two and a half years over the "crazy evil act".
Florist’s life not always a bed of roses
Florist’s life not always a bed of roses
When it comes to fashioning bouquets, Peter Johnstone has been known to use "all sorts of odd things" — even bicycle wheels — to give his flower arrangements that "wow" factor.
Decades of giving celebrated
Decades of giving celebrated
Dunedin man Doug Armishaw has been giving back for more than 40 years — with blood.
Analyst returns to roots
Analyst returns to roots
Given Ben Abraham was the former head boy and proxime accessit of Logan Park High School, he never spent much time in the principal’s office.
Road closures planned for work on Otago Peninsula
Road closures planned for work on Otago Peninsula
Part of Portobello Rd on the Otago Peninsula will close for three nights next week to allow for work linked to a new subdivision.
Railway station renovation planned
Railway station renovation planned
The Dunedin City Council is set to embark on a years-long journey of restoring the Dunedin Railway Station "as close as we can to a new state".
First fans possible at game
First fans possible at game
Dunedin could claim a world-first next week — the first top-class live sporting event with spectators since Covid-19 shut down global sport.
Moana work models sea heatwaves
Moana work models sea heatwaves
Learning more about marine heatwaves will better protect Dunedin’s standing as New Zealand’s wildlife capital, a Dunedin academic says.
