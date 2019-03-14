Visiting designers tour Dunedin's hot spots

Visiting designers saw the sights of Dunedin while local photography students learned their craft on a day of well-documented fashion tourism yesterday.

Twenty-six emerging designers took their designs to Larnach Castle, Emerson's Brewery, Glenfalloch, First Church, and the Dunedin Railway Station.

They were followed on their travels by 10 students from the Otago Polytechnic communication design course, who were getting real life experience in photography.

A group of emerging designers gather for their designs to be photographed at the Dunedin Railway Station. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Professional photographers followed them all to document the event and take photos that will win one designer an award.

iD Dunedin Fashion Week spokeswoman Nicola McConnell said the idea behind the trip was redressing the fact that in the past, visiting designers had been too busy to see Dunedin.

The trip yesterday allowed them to do that, and have pictures taken of their designs being modelled in well-known Dunedin spots.

Judges would assess the photographs and give the designer whose garments looked the best an award.

Otago Polytechnic communication design lecturer Angela Lyon said her second-year class was studying advanced photography.

The event allowed them to learn about photography on location, as usually students did more studio work.

''We're learning on the job.''

In the lead-up the class had been studying fashion photography and ''planning and planning and planning for the day''.

''That's been a real life photographic experience.''

Skills learned included ''a lot about light, and about a lot of things you can't actually control when you're working on location''.

''Today's a bit more uncontrolled, and we're just trying to work with what happens.''

Student Laura Wellman described the experience as ''quite nerve-racking''.

She had not done any photography in a professional environment before.

''It's good experience.''

