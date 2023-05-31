Vocal protesters rally against university cuts

A noisy and passionate group of around 400 protesters has marched through the University of Otago campus to demonstrate against impending cuts at the financially troubled institution.

Carrying signs and chanting, staff and students made their feelings clear about threats to jobs and courses at the university.

Student Ronan Thompson (20) said as an arts student, he was worried the cuts would affect his chosen major, history.

Even those unlikely to be directly impacted were unhappy with the situation.

"Students are pretty angry, I think everyone's got friends with small majors or minors that might be cut."

The protesters make their way through the University of Otago campus. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Staff seemed worried and he also did not want them to loose their jobs.

"Stop the cuts."

The march was organised by the Protect Otago Action Group, a collaboration between staff, students and community members.

The group was formed following the university’s announcement last month that it faced a $60 million budget deficit and potentially several hundred staff would be cut.