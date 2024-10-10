Walkers ignoring closed signs on damaged tracks

Damage on the Tunnel Beach track caused by last week's extreme weather. Photo: Doc

The Department of Conservation (Doc) says it is "alarmed and disappointed" at the number of people ignoring closed signs on storm-damaged walking tracks around the region.

Doc is working on repairing what it says is significant damage to tracks in Otago and Southland following last week’s extreme weather.

“Visitor safety and risk management is a priority for Doc,” said Southern South Island Director of Operations, Aaron Fleming.

“We are currently attending to multiple slips, surface damage and tree falls across a number of tracks, some of which are fully closed while we repair them."

Fleming said the Tunnel Beach short walk was fully closed because of about 10 large slips "covering the width of the track".

“Despite the carpark being locked and several barriers and signage saying the track is closed, we are alarmed and disappointed by the number of visitors who are choosing to ignore safety advice and walk the track regardless.

“This is also causing frustration to nearby residents with people choosing to park in the neighbourhood and on private property to walk on the closed track.

He said tracks were closed for visitor safety, and Doc was asking people to respect the closures. "Our team is working hard to get tracks repaired and re-opened as soon as it is safe to do so."

He said people should check the Doc website or contact local Doc visitor centres for information, rather than relying on web/map search engines which may not yet be up to date.

Coastal Otago information and closures

Tunnel Beach Short Walk – Closed. Significant damage with ~10 large slips covering full width of track.

Taieri River Track – Closed from Taieri Mouth to John Bull Gully – undermined structures, track damage and full track washout near John Bull Gully.

Picnic Gully Track – Closed – undermined structures and full washout of track sections.

The following Coastal Otago tracks are open but also damaged and may not be suitable for all visitors, use with caution while repairs are undertaken - Sandfly Bay Track, Outram Glen, Huriawa Pā, Orokonui Stream Walking Track, Tomahawk Track, Leith Saddle Walking Track, Bushy Beach Walking Track. McMeekings/Highcliff Track access road – damage to surface, not recommended for low clearance 2wd vehicles.

Central Otago information and closures

Otago Central Rail Trail – damage to surface. Surrounds will continue to be wet for some time. Potential for additional slip movement over the coming weeks.

St Bathans Hall – work underway to repair water damage.

Danseys Pass Campsite - closed due to damage to the access road.

A slip in the Ida Valley will be repaired this week.

Catlins

Jacks Blowhole Track – Closed. Trees are down over track and there is significant scouring of track surface by flood water.

Some tracks in affected areas have not yet been assessed, keep an eye on the Doc website for updates and please report any damage you see on public conservation land: