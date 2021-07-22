West Harbour Community Board by-election begins

Voting has started in a by-election to find a new member of the West Harbour Community Board.

The three candidates are Kristina Goldsmith, Jarrod Hodson and Anita Zainey.

The by-election is needed to replace long-serving board member Jan Tucker, who died in May.

Voting papers are being sent out from today and residents in the West Harbour Community Board area can expect to receive theirs by Wednesday next week.

Voting closes at noon on August 13.