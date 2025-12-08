Whanau always happy to do some horsing around

The McEwan family (from left) Brent, Jordan, Lachie and Shannon, at the Forbury Park Trotting Club Christmas on the Grass meet at Wingatui yesterday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Most of the people at this year’s Forbury Park Trotting Club Christmas on the Grass event left their children at home.

Maybe that is because horses and ponies are popular Christmas present requests at this time of year, and parents are trying not to give them any ideas.

But Brent and Shannon McEwan, of Dunedin, were not afraid to take their sons along; they are already getting a good fix of horses.

Mrs McEwan said Jordan, 13, and Lachie, 10, loved horses, and had of course asked countless times for a horse for Christmas.

But they had managed to avoid the massive financial outlay by letting them compete in horse and cart racing since they were very young.

"The kids were always tied up in kids’ carts when they were little, so they’re always wanting to get a horse.

"If they could have anything, a horse would be on the list."

Rather than steer them away from that, they often went on family outings to the races so the boys could get their horse fix, Mr McEwan said.

"So, watching the horses today, this is kind of like as close as they’ll get for now."

In their regular visits to race meets, the boys had befriended trots driver Matthew Williamson, of Oamaru.

"The kids have harassed him to let them help him get the horses ready for racing, and he’s been kind enough to let them over the last eight years or so.

"He even sends the kids his riding pants and training gear — he puts it in the post for them and they love it.

"He’s really taken the boys under his wing.

"So long as that continues, we don’t have to buy them a horse ... hopefully."

The family were among more than 200 people at the Wingatui event yesterday.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz