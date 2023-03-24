Wiggles announce Dunedin show

The Wiggles are returning to Dunedin.

Grab your Dorothy the Dinosaur tails and Captain Feathersword hats because The Wiggles are returning to Dunedin.

After the success of their 2022 Big Show Tour, the kids’ entertainment group are coming back for eight shows around the country.

The shows kick off in Auckland on August 18 before heading to Hamilton, Napier, Palmerston North, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin on August 26.

Their shows will include performances of hit songs such as Do the Propeller!, Rock-a-Bye Your Bear and Hey Tsehay as well as old favourites like Fruit Salad and Big Red Car.

Last year the original Wiggles Anthony Field, Murray Cook, Jeff Fatt and Greg Page banded together for two adults-only reunion performances and proved to be a huge hit with Kiwi Wiggles fans as the shows sold out in near minutes.