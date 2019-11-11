'Wild blaze': House fire in Halfway Bush

Emergency services at the scene of the fire at a house in Ashmore St. Photo: Emma Perry

A "well involved'' fire at a Halfway Bush house has been extinguished.

Roslyn Station Officer Brett Foster said the fire started in the kitchen of a home on Ashmore St about 3pm this afternoon.

Two appliances from Roslyn and Dunedin City attended and saw visible smoke and flames so called for assistance from two further appliances.

The fire was put out quickly and was most likely started by unattended cooking.

Mr Foster said the occupants of the house reacted quickly and working smoke alarms meant the fire did not spread through the front half of the home.

The Roslyn appliance would remain there for the afternoon to tackle hotspots, he said.

There was no risk to neighbouring properties and nobody was injured a Fenz spokesman said.

Halfway Bush School is located on Ashmore St.

Principal Brian Filipo said it was a "wild blaze'', but he could mostly just see smoke.

The house was located about 500-600 metres from the school, he said.

Most children had gone home for the day and the fire was not affecting pick ups.