Winter makes its frigid presence felt

The Wingatui races went ahead despite persistent rain for the first races. After sharing a photo finish for third, Jibbity is led back to the stables by Jo Dalton of Invercargill. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Snow has fallen in parts of the South as a cold front moves up the country this King's Birthday Weekend.

MetService said the front moved over the south of the South Island from early yesterday. A low was then expected to form a front to the west of Westland.

The front and low were expected to move northeast over central and northern parts of New Zealand from yesterday afternoon to early today, bringing rain to most places, with brief heavy falls likely in the west of the South Island.

Much colder southerly winds follow the front, which would bring the snow level down to around 400m to 500m in Canterbury, Otago, Southland and Fiordland.

A snow warning for the Crown Range was put in place yesterday morning, with snow expected to fall as low as 600m.

More snow than previously forecast was expected from about 10am yesterday.

MetService said 5cm to 10cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts to 500m.

Hannah Douglas (6) plays in the first snow this winter at the base of the Lindis Pass. PHOTO: ROBBIE BAXTER

By 4.30pm yesterday the weather agency had lifted the warning for this area.

MetService updated warnings for most alpine roads late yesterday morning to advise of less snow than previously forecast.

However, by mid-afternoon the Lindis Pass (State Highway 8) had closed due to snow between Omarama and Tarras, Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency advised.

It had reopened by 4pm.

The road linking Queenstown and Wanaka was temporarily closed after a vehicle got stuck yesterday afternoon, but was reopen by 2pm.

A car travels through the snow-covered Ida Valley in the Maniototo yesterday. Heavy snow fell in parts of the region as forecasted bad weather made its way up the South Island. PHOTO: SHANNON THOMSON

In Central Otago, snow was settling in Maniototo, the Ida Valley and St Bathans areas and caution was advised, a spokesman for the Central Otago District Council said mid-afternoon.

