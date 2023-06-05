Winter makes its frigid presence felt

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
MetService said the front moved over the south of the South Island from early yesterday. A low was then expected to form a front to the west of Westland.
The front and low were expected to move northeast over central and northern parts of New Zealand from yesterday afternoon to early today, bringing rain to most places, with brief heavy falls likely in the west of the South Island.
Much colder southerly winds follow the front, which would bring the snow level down to around 400m to 500m in Canterbury, Otago, Southland and Fiordland.
A snow warning for the Crown Range was put in place yesterday morning, with snow expected to fall as low as 600m.
More snow than previously forecast was expected from about 10am yesterday.
MetService said 5cm to 10cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts to 500m.
MetService updated warnings for most alpine roads late yesterday morning to advise of less snow than previously forecast.
However, by mid-afternoon the Lindis Pass (State Highway 8) had closed due to snow between Omarama and Tarras, Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency advised.
It had reopened by 4pm.
The road linking Queenstown and Wanaka was temporarily closed after a vehicle got stuck yesterday afternoon, but was reopen by 2pm.
tim.scott@odt.co.nz , PIJF cadet reporter