Icy start on inland roads

Queenstown Lakes District Council is urging motorists to take extra care on the roads this morning with black ice possible across the region.

The road temperature sat at a frigid -7 on Crown Range Rd at about 6.45am and has a high risk of black ice forming.

A QLDC spokesman said grit had been applied extensively across the region, particularly in known trouble areas like shaded spots and bridge decks.

Waka Kotahi has also warned drivers about ice on State Highway 6 from Gibbston to Cromwell, through Kawarau Gorge and from Frankton to Kingston.

SH6 and 84 from Wanaka to Makarora is also likely to have snow and ice.

Things are expected to get worse before they get better as temperatures are likely to drop further and more ice could form toward daybreak.

"If you're on the roads this morning, please drive with caution, slow down and increase your following distance," the spokesman said.

In Central Otago, Danseys Pass Rd is restricted to 4WDs only due to snow and ice.

A spokesman for Central Otago District Council said motorists should take extra care, especially around St Bathans and Oturehua.

MetService lifted road snowfall warnings for Lewis, Arthurs and Porters passes at about 8.30am.