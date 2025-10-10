Witnesses sought to crash in which man broke leg

Police investigating a North Dunedin crash between a car and a moped in which a man broke his leg are asking for public help.

The crash happened at 9.10pm last Thursday at the intersection of North and Opoho Rds.

One of the motorbike rider's legs was broken and his other leg was also injured, police said at the time.

"Dunedin police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash, or events leading up to this incident.

"Perhaps you have dashcam or CCTV footage from this time that could assist?" police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by making a report online, or by calling 105.

The reference number is 251008/1286.

- Allied Media