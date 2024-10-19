Woman confronted at home by angry driver

A Dunedin man claiming to be the "public police" followed a woman to her home and refused to leave, claiming he was allowed to be there.

Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Reay said after a road rage incident on Taieri Rd, Wakari, about noon, a 65-year-old man followed a 28-year-old woman to her house.

The man was driving when he became "unhappy with the driving of the woman", followed her home and confronted her on the doorstep, claiming he was the "public police".

In a video shown to the Otago Daily Times, the man could be heard goading her to "do something", while telling her "I will take action against you".

"Do what you like, force me to get off your property ... you can’t do anything, you can’t do a thing," he said while on her front doorstep.

In the video, she tells him: "I can ask you to leave my property, you have no business on my property."

The man still refused leave, saying she "didn’t know how it worked".

He then asked her why she was shaking, and she explained he was shouting at her and refusing to leave her property after following her home.

Eventually, the man asked the young woman if she was home alone, and she promptly told him to "f... off" before slamming the door in his face.

Snr Sgt Reay said the man eventually left after being asked to do so several times.

The woman reported the incident to the police and Snr Sgt Reay said officers went to the man’s home to speak to him. He was trespassed from the woman’s property. Police gave safety and prevention advice to both parties.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz