Monday, 28 February 2022

Woman injured in crash on Southern Motorway

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A woman was left with moderate injuries after a car crashed into a barrier on the Southern Motorway in Dunedin this morning.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it was called about 6.30am to reports of a motor vehicle crash on the Southern Motorway, near the Main South Rd off-ramp.

    Three crews, from Lookout Point, Roslyn and Mosgiel stations. attended the scene.

    They arrived on the scene and discovered that no-one was trapped.

    A tow truck was called and the scene was left in the hands of St John and police about 7am.

    A police spokeswoman said the crash seemed to involve one vehicle which hit a barrier.

    One woman was reported to have moderate injuries, she said.

    A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance responded but was not required.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter