Woman injured in crash on Southern Motorway

A woman was left with moderate injuries after a car crashed into a barrier on the Southern Motorway in Dunedin this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it was called about 6.30am to reports of a motor vehicle crash on the Southern Motorway, near the Main South Rd off-ramp.

Three crews, from Lookout Point, Roslyn and Mosgiel stations. attended the scene.

They arrived on the scene and discovered that no-one was trapped.

A tow truck was called and the scene was left in the hands of St John and police about 7am.

A police spokeswoman said the crash seemed to involve one vehicle which hit a barrier.

One woman was reported to have moderate injuries, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance responded but was not required.

