Woman injured in crash on Southern Motorway

A woman was left with moderate injuries after a car crashed into a barrier on the Southern Motorway in Dunedin this morning.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it was called about 6.30am to reports of a motor vehicle crash on the Southern Motorway, near the Main South Rd off-ramp.
Three crews, from Lookout Point, Roslyn and Mosgiel stations. attended the scene.
They arrived on the scene and discovered that no-one was trapped.
A tow truck was called and the scene was left in the hands of St John and police about 7am.
A police spokeswoman said the crash seemed to involve one vehicle which hit a barrier.
One woman was reported to have moderate injuries, she said.
A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance responded but was not required.