Women arrested after cars suspected stolen

Photo: ODT files

Three women have been arrested after being found in stolen cars in Dunedin at the weekend, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers stopped an Audi in Cumberland St at 2.50pm on Sunday after it was flagged as stolen and found a 38-year-old woman in possession of methamphetamine and a loaded switchblade.

The vehicle's original number plates had been swapped out, he said.

She was arrested and charged with possession of an offensive weapon, two charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of stolen property.

A day earlier, another vehicle was stopped also in Cumberland St after it was flagged as stolen.

A 43-year-old woman was driving when stopped and arrested for possession of stolen property.

The original number plates on the vehicle had also been swapped out, police said.

At 9pm on Sunday, officers stopped a vehicle in Lisburn Ave in Caversham after it was flagged as being a Mazda Atenza stolen from Christchurch.

The 37-year-old driver was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property.

She was bailed and would appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz