Tuesday, 10 May 2022

WorkSafe probe to continue after contractor receives shock

    By Grant Miller
    Emergency services at the scene following the incident. PHOTO GREGOR RICHARDSON
    The revamp of Dunedin’s main street has resumed, but a WorkSafe investigation will continue after a contractor suffered an electric shock last week.

    A full review of work plans, permits and service locations had begun, Dunedin City Council corporate and quality general manager Robert West said.

    The council and its contractor, Isaac Construction, were helping WorkSafe in any way they could, he said.

    Work was suspended on Friday after a 34-year-old worker was seriously hurt when a live cable was severed.

    The incident happened on a section of George St between St Andrew St and Moray Pl, where earthworks for the George St upgrade are under way.

    Isaac Construction chief executive Jeremy Dixon said on Friday night the worker was on the mend and she was doing as well as could be expected.

    An update on her condition was not available yesterday.
     

