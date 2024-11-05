Years of volunteering recognised

Task Force Green volunteer David Robins holds The Pod trophy he was awarded at the Keep Dunedin Beautiful Awards. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Dave Robins is always the first to put his hand up to help.

Whether it is cleaning graffiti off walls around Dunedin or picking up rubbish, he is always offering his service.

For the past eight years, Mr Robins has volunteered for Task Force Green, giving an estimated 1500 days of his life to the organisation.

In August, the 59-year-old’s efforts were recognised when he was announced the winner of The Pod award at the Keep Dunedin Beautiful Awards.

"As far as I’m concerned [it’s for] all the guys here," he said.

The award was not something he thought about too much, he just kept on working, he said.

He started as a volunteer in 2016 after his daughter moved to Christchurch to be with her mother.

A friend of his had been volunteering at Task Force Green and convinced him to come along.

"I finished up coming along here while she was at school."

Since then, he had been there five days a week and enjoyed getting his "hands dirty" every time.

When he first started volunteering, he was kept busy removing graffiti around the city.

Now, he worked on small building projects, landscaping and delivering firewood.

He had no plans to stop, but had plans to volunteer "until the day I die", Mr Robins said.

Task Force Green team leader Rik Wilson said Mr Robins was "always the first guy to put his hand up and say ‘Yep, I can help"’.

