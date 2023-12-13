'You would never be this stupid!': Houlahan texts revealed

Carmen Houlahan. Photo: ODT files

The content of a blizzard of 'awful' texts sent by Dunedin city councillor Carmen Houlahan to colleague Sophie Barker amid a code of conduct row has been revealed.

The Dunedin City Council today released the results of an investigation which found mayor Jules Radich brought himself and the whole city council into disrepute over his comments regarding the Strath Taieri race row.

A parallel investigation found city councillor Carmen Houlahan has also brought herself into disrepute over multiple "unacceptable" texts to fellow councillor Sophie Barker on September 8 and 9.

The complaint against the mayor had been laid by deputy mayor at the time Sophie Barker and Cr Jim O'Malley.

This led to 8 missed calls and series of 17 text messages from Cr Houlahan to Cr Barker.

"Cr Barker found the texts to be aggressive, with their content having a devastating impact on her," a report for the council said.

She did not accept a September 11 apology from Cr Houlahan, as "it did not address the content of the texts, just the number".

"An apology cannot undo the level of aggressive and continuous harassment over a period of nearly 24 hours."

Independent Investigator Jordan Boyle said during the process Cr Houlahan maintained her messages were "almost entirely polite" and many "highly respectful".

Mr Boyle disagreed, saying Cr Houlahan 's stance could not be "reconciled on the evidence before me".

"Saying someone cannot be trusted, they have acted in a cold, calculated and nasty way, implying they are stupid, and bringing [redacted] into a political matter is not polite or courteous.

He singled out one subject of the texts - which was redacted from the report made public today - as "disrespectful and extremely personal".

"This was not focused on issues, but personalities. I consider any positive comments made about Cr Barker were made in a backhanded way."

"I consider Cr Houlahan’s actions were unacceptable, particularly in a professional environment.

Among the commentary from Cr Houlahan to Cr Barker was disbelief she had lodged a complaint about the mayor.

"Who could ever trust anyone like this?

"You would never be this stupid!

"Jules has apologised and he has only been nice to you. You are his deputy. Why would you turn on him?"

Mr Boyle found the behaviour brought Cr Houlahan into disrepute.

Cr Houlahan said she accepted the findings.

"I have apologised to Cr Barker.

"I wish to move on from this and look forward to working positively with all my council colleagues in the new year."

Cr Sophie Barker. Photo: Supplied

Cr Barker said she was satisfied with the outcomes of both investigations, "which speak for themselves".

"I believe wholeheartedly that it's vitally important to be seen to uphold our code of conduct," she said.

"I made a principled decision to follow my beliefs and values, including integrity, and this often has difficult consequences, including my resignation as deputy mayor.

"Obviously, this process took a personal toll and has been a challenging couple of months to get through, so I'm relieved it's cleared up before Christmas."

Texts sent between 5.28pm and 6pm on September 8

Cr Houlahan: This has to be wrong. Is this you taking this code of conduct? I have just said it can't be you are not this nasty.

You need to get a correct. People will stoop to some pretty low sh*t but this is very low to say you have done this. This is awful. I'm happy to say you wouldn't be this nasty. No one with a right mind would do this! Good grief. It is unbelievable!

This has to be incorrect surely you haven't done this! Why would you? The Mayor has already apologised. There is no issue. How bizarre.

It wouldn't be you. You wouldn't divide the whole council like this. Gosh if you ever wanted to be Mayor you wouldn't do it. Who could ever trust anyone like this? I'm sure this is incorrect. It can't be you. You need to ask Sandy to run a correction. You would never be this stupid!

You need to read this email it's defaming you

You are way too nice for this

[Redacted] can't be right I've abused on numerous occasions telling how fabulous you are

Cr Barker said she missed the initial calls and messages as her phone was on silent. She replied at 6pm

Cr Barker: Carmen. The Code of Conduct matter is about whether the code was breached. It has nothing to do with anything personal, other than the considering of whether the code was breached.

I swore an oath to uphold the Council, and obey the rules, as we all did. I am gutted about it obviously, however we have a public duty to uphold our own rules and this decision has not been without a large amount of personal agony.

Cr Houlahan: No it can't be true. Sophie you are better than this. Why would you divide council? Jules has apologised and he has only been nice to you. You are his deputy. Why would you turn on him?

Cr Houlahan resumed messaging Cr Barker the following day at 2.02pm

Cr Houlahan: I've had numerous people talk to me about this and they all say the same thing. Dirty politics!!!!!

Cr Barker: Please understand that it's very likely the Code of conduct was broken. This needs to be investigated

Cr Houlahan: Jules apologised the minute he realised he stuffed up. This move by you was nasty. To say I am shocked and disappointed is just the start. I'm going to ring [redacted] now and apologise for abusing [redacted]

Cr Barker: You don't know the full story Carmen.

Cr Houlahan: I am also sad very sad

What is the full story then Sophie

I have been one of your biggest champions. I rave about you but I see nothing positive about this and the way it was done is planned, cold, calculated and nasty. You said nothing to Jules and we were all in a meeting together. You can do better than this Sophie. You are better than this! Women can be successful without lowering their standards.

You will have a good chance at Mayor next time you don't need to put the boot into Jules. What has he done to you besides treating you fairly. I am open honest and fair and this meets none of these standards in my opinion. I am sad and let down by someone I thought was way better

You and I are both experienced with media but I am not foolish enough to think I would never make stuff ups. We both know what media are like. They push and push and often try to trap people into saying things they might not have said.

Jules doesn't have our experience. I think he has done extremely well considering. Yes he made a stuff up. Guess what he is human? I have made mistakes before and O [sic] am sure you have as well. He acknowledged this and apologised immediately. What more can he do? I could easily see myself making these mistakes I am also human as are you.

You wait if you do get Mayor one day you will be inundated with media and your schedule will be double what it is now. I predict you will also struggle to be perfect all the time because like Jules you are human

Your best friend now BP congrats