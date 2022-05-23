Young drink-drivers 'disappointing': Police

Dealing with a number of severely intoxicated drivers at the weekend has left Dunedin police disappointed.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were patrolling in the Forbury Rd area early on Saturday when they saw a car being driven at speed on the wrong side of the road.

Officers stopped the car and the 23-year-old driver recorded a breath alcohol reading of 1004mcg, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The legal adult limit is 250mcg.

A little later, a speeding car was stopped in George St and the 19-year-old driver tried to walk away. He recorded a breath alcohol reading of 932mcg.

The breath alcohol limit for drivers under the age of 20 is effectively zero.

On Sunday about 2.10am, police in the South Dunedin area saw a car running a red light.

The 21-year-old driver recorded a breath alcohol reading of 834mcg.

All three men had their licences suspended for 28 days and were summoned to court.

At 3pm on Sunday a 56-year-old man was stopped at a checkpoint in Highgate.

He was about 100m from his home and recorded a breath alcohol reading of 600mcg, Snr Sgt Bond said.

At least six other drivers were dealt with by police for intoxication.

Snr Sgt Bond said it was disappointing that people continued to drink and drive.

Police would continue to be out stopping motorists, and drivers who drew attention to themselves would continue to be breath-tested, he said.