Youths still at large after Dunedin ram-raids

Store owners and staff react after a ram raid on the Golden Centre in George st overnight. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Youths who allegedly ram-raided a Dunedin store and shopping centre early today remain at large, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were alerted about 3.40am to a stolen vehicle being used to ram-raid the Golden Centre Mall in George St.

A later ram-raid at a South Dunedin vape store was believed to be linked.

Earlier, a yellow Mazda Atenza was stolen from the Brockville area, Snr Sgt Bond said.

It was later seen on CCTV smashing through the doors of the Golden Centre Mall.

The driver of the vehicle drove around the mall’s concourse and attempted to ram into the Michael Hill store in the neighbouring Meridian Mall; however, they were unsuccessful and drove back out of the Golden Centre Mall empty-handed.

The interior and exterior of the mall were damaged in the incident, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The vehicle was then dumped and a second vehicle was allegedly stolen.

About 4am, the second ram-raid happened at the Vaporium vape store in King Edward St, South Dunedin.

Multiple shelves of vapes were taken and the thieves drove off.

The raids were believed to be linked and youths were suspected to be the culprits, Snr Sgt Bond said.

‘‘Inquiries are ongoing to determine who's responsible — forensics are there now reviewing the CCTV footage that is available in the central city and South Dunedin areas.

‘‘If anyone was out and about between 3 and 4am, or that timeframe in the central city or South Dunedin and saw anyone acting suspiciously, we would love to hear from them,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.