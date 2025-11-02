140 new hospital beds - none in South

Health Minister Simeon Brown. Photo: RNZ / Nick Monro

Four hospitals will open new wards during the second half of 2026.

Health Minister Simeon Brown said the rapid-build projects will provide for 140 new beds nationwide at Middlemore, Waikato, Wellington and Nelson hospitals.

They will open at the same time as a new ward at Hawke's Bay Hospital announced in February.

Major rebuilds were currently underway in Wellington and Nelson, as well as Whangārei and Dunedin.

"These new wards will make a real difference for both patients and staff. They will ease pressure on emergency departments, support faster admissions and discharges, and improve patient flow right across the hospital," Brown said.

The minister said the wards would be constructed off-site and installed on hospital grounds.

Each hospital's unit will serve a specific role in improving performance and patient care: