21,685 new Covid cases in past week, 53 deaths

A total of 21,685 new Covid cases have been reported in the past week.

More than a third of the cases (8609) were reinfections, the Ministry of Health said in today’s weekly update.

There were 53 deaths reported: six were from Northland, 13 were from Auckland region, five were from Waikato, one was from Bay of Plenty, one was from Lakes, one was from Hawke’s Bay, four were from Taranaki, one was from MidCentral, one was from Whanganui, five were from Wellington region, one was from Nelson Marlborough, 11 were from Canterbury, one was from South Canterbury, two were from Southern.

Five of the people who died were in their 50s, five were in their 60s, 10 were in their 70s, 21 were in their 80s and 12 were aged over 90.

Twenty-eight were women and 25 were men.

Meanwhile, there were 422 Covid patients in hospital as at midnight, including nine people in intensive care.

Canterbury reported the highest number of cases in the past week (2696), followed by Counties Manukau (2537) and then Waitematā (2468). The Southern region had 1437.

Yesterday there were 2227 new daily cases reported in the community.

According to data on the Ministry of Health’s website, 40 percent (886) of the daily cases reported on Sunday were reinfections.

The seven day rolling average of community cases was 2996, which was down on last Sunday’s average of 3290.

The seven-day rolling average of reinfections is sitting at 1163. Last Sunday it was 995.