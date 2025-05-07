$5.6m intersection needs repairs after less than a month

A new $5.6m intersection in Rolleston is uneven and needs to be repaired within a month of being sealed. Photo: Supplied

A new $5.6m intersection in Rolleston is uneven and needs repair work within a month of being sealed.

The major Canterbury intersection between Levi Road and Masefield Drive became fully operational in early April after contractors worked a straight 84 hours to install traffic lights and complete the final roading, piping, electrical work.

The Selwyn District Council issued a statement today (May 6) on social media that it was “aware of the uneven surface(s) on Levi Road”.

“Our contractors will be working on levelling the surface as soon as they can.

“Road marking will be completed as the weather allows it.”

The council has been contacted for more details on the situation, including if the issues were caused by last week’s heavy rain and who would pay for the remediation works.

The intersection is a main arterial route linking traffic in and out of Rolleston to the Christchurch Southern Motorway.

Contractor Isaac Construction worked through the weekend of April 4-6 to complete the road works on the intersection.

The intersection upgrade was originally included in the council’s 2021–31 long-term plan, ahead of Foodstuffs South Island announcing their development plans.

Foodstuffs is building the South Island’s largest Pak’nSave, covering 8100 square meters, on the corner of Levi Road and Lincoln Rolleston Road.

It is scheduled to open by the end of the year.

It’s understood that development contributions from the new supermarket will have offset some of the $5.6m cost, as well as a NZ Transport Agency subsidy.

A new Mitre 10 Mega, planned next to the Pak’nSave, is going through the consenting process.

A private plan change request has been submitted to the council to rezone the area from medium-density residential to large-format retail.

The council decided last year to combine three different projects, including the widening of Levi Road, the new traffic lights, and the entry points for the new supermarket, to minimise the overall timeframes of the projects.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.