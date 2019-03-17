6 hurt in serious South Canterbury crash

Six people have been injured - one critically - after a serious crash in South Canterbury.

The crash happened about 7.30am involving two vehicles on the Twizel-Tekapo Rd in Pukaki, and emergency services were at the scene.

Police said one person is in a critical condition and others have injuries ranging from serious to moderate.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said two people had to be extricated from the vehicles.

Crews from Twizel and Lake Tekapo attended.

Police said the Twizel-Tekapo Rd on State Highway 1 in the Mackenzie Country would be closed for most of the day.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area until investigators are clear of the scene.