7800 new community Covid cases; 17 more deaths

There are 7800 new community cases of Covid-19 today, and 17 more people have died with the virus.

There are 401 people in hospital with Covid today, including 14 in ICU, the Ministry of Health says.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 8032 – last Friday it was 7548.

The deaths today take the total number of publicly reported deaths to 1039. The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 14.

Two of today's deaths were in the Southern DHB area. Of the others, three were from the Auckland region, three were from the Wellington region, two were from Northland, two were from Canterbury, and there was one from each of Waikato, Tairāwhiti, Mid Central, Hawke’s Bay, and Nelson Marlborough.

One person was in their 50s, one was in their 60s, four were in their 70s, five were in their 80s and six were over 90. Thirteen were women and four were men.

The number of people in southern hospitals with the virus has jumped from 25 yesterday to 34 today. There are 591 new cases in the South today, down from 637 yesterday.

Cases in hospital: Northland: 14; Waitemata: 43; Counties Manukau: 52; Auckland: 77; Waikato: 31; Bay of Plenty: 8; Lakes: 4; Tairāwhiti: 2; Hawke’s Bay: 13; Taranaki: 11; Whanganui: 5; MidCentral: 15; Wairarapa: 1; Hutt Valley: 5; Capital and Coast: 15; Nelson Marlborough: 6; Canterbury: 52; South Canterbury: 10; West Coast: 3; Southern: 34.

Location of new community cases: Northland (211), Auckland (2,755), Waikato (531), Bay of Plenty (270), Lakes (123), Hawke’s Bay (270), MidCentral (237), Whanganui (76), Taranaki (231), Tairāwhiti (58), Wairarapa (61), Capital and Coast (530), Hutt Valley (224), Nelson Marlborough (264), Canterbury (1,165), South Canterbury (116), Southern (591), West Coast (84), Unknown (3).

- ODT Online