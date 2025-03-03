Activists climb on to roof in protest of weapons company

Protest banners in Rolleston. Photo: Supplied / peace.action.otautahi

Protesters have scaled the building of an international weapons company in Rolleston in a bid to stop it establishing a presence in New Zealand.

Two people from Peace Action Ōtautahi were on the roof of the NIOA building on Stoneleigh Drive.

Photos on social media show them with banners strung across the exterior roof of the building.

In late December, the group hung a banner across the Bridge of Remembrance in a similar protest.

In 2023, the global munitions company acquired Barrett Firearms Manufacturing, an Australian-owned, US-based manufacturer of firearms and ammunition operating out of Tennessee.

The company which operates out of Tennessee, says on its website its products are "used by civilian sport shooters, law enforcement agencies, the United States military and more than 80 State Department-approved countries across the world".

In a press release, Peace Action Ōtautahi said the aim of the protest was to highlight the alleged killing of innocent civilians with weapons supplied by NIOA.

NIOA has been approached for comment.

A police spokesperson said they were aware of the protest and confirmed two people had climbed onto the roof.

Other protestors surrounded the premises.

"We are working to safely resolve the situation, and remove people from the roof," police said.

"While we respect the right to lawful protest, our responsibility is to uphold the law and ensure the safety of those involved."